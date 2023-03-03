England cricketer Danielle Wyatt is engaged to girlfriend: 'Mine forever'

Danielle Wyatt shared the happy news on social media. (Danielle Wyatt/Instagram)

England cricketer Danielle Wyatt has announced engagement to her longtime partner -- football agent agent Georgie Hodge. Wyatt proposed to her in South Africa and shared a photo of the moment on Instagram.

"Mine forever," Wyatt wrote.

Wishes poured in the couple from colleagues and fans.

"Congratulations you two," Indian cricketer Harleen Deol wrote.

"Have an amazing innings together," Kaur's teammate Mona Meshram said.

"Congratulations Danni," Shafali Verma commented.





Wyatt's teammate Sarah Taylor wrote: "Congrats you two".

Wyatt, the star opener for England, was recently in the news for failing to find bidders at the Women's Premier League auction in India.

"Dreamt of playing in the WPL," she had tweeted after bidding. "Heartbroken. Congrats to all who got picked up. India is a wonderful place to play cricket."

India's Smriti Mandhana was the most expensive player to be picked at the WPL auction in February. Royal Challengers Bangalore brought her on board for Rs 3.4 crore.

Ashleigh Gardner, the Australian all-rounder, went to Gujarat Giants for Rs 3.2 crore.

England's Natalie Sciver was acquired for the same amount by Mumbai Indians.

Middle-order Indian batter Deepti Sharma fetched Rs 2.6 crore. She will join UP Warriors. '

India's inaugural Women's Premier League will kick off on March 4, with an opening ceremony. The maiden match will be played between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans at the DY Patil Stadium.

The tournament, comprising 22 matches, will conclude on March 26.