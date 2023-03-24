 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Cristiano Ronaldo sets new record for most international appearances

Moneycontrol News
Mar 24, 2023 / 10:31 AM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo started in Portugal's European qualifier against Liechtenstein to make his 197th appearance with the national team, breaking a tie with Kuwait's Bader Al-Mutawa.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the most-capped player in men's international soccer on Thursday.

Ronaldo started in Portugal's European qualifier against Liechtenstein to make his 197th appearance with the national team, breaking a tie with Kuwait's Bader Al-Mutawa.

Ronaldo had tied Al-Mutawa with 196 caps after coming off the bench in Portugal's loss to Morocco in the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Qatar last year.

The 38-year-old Ronaldo had become Europe's most-capped player in 2021 after surpassing Sergio Ramos' mark of 180 appearances with Spain.