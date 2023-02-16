 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Cricketer Prithvi Shaw's car attacked after he denies selfies; woman social media influencer held

PTI
Feb 16, 2023 / 08:20 PM IST

The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday, police officials said, adding that a woman social media influencer, identified as Sapna Gill, was arrested in this connection

Prithvi Shaw had gone to the hotel located near the domestic airport at Santacruz for dinner with his businessman friend when it occurred, an official said.

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw's car was attacked with a baseball bat by a person after a brawl over taking selfies with him outside a luxury hotel at Santacruz in Mumbai, police officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday, they said, adding that a woman social media influencer, identified as Sapna Gill, was arrested in this connection on Thursday evening, while seven others were booked on the charge of rioting and extortion.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Shaw had gone to the hotel located near the domestic airport at Santacruz for dinner with his businessman friend when it occurred, an official said.