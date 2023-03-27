 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Cricketer Kedar Jadhav's father goes missing from Pune home

PTI
Mar 27, 2023 / 10:10 PM IST

As per Kedar Jadhav's complaint, his father suffers from dementia, the Alankar police station official said.

Cricketer Kedar Jadhav

Cricketer Kedar Jadhav's father Mahadev Jadhav went missing from their Pune home on Monday morning, after which a case was filed, a police official said.

As per Kedar Jadhav's complaint, his father suffers from dementia, the Alankar police station official said.

"Mahadev Jadhav went missing after he left home for a morning walk. He left the gate of the housing complex and has not been seen since. A missing person case has been registered and efforts are on to trace him," the official said.

Kedar Jadhav represented India in 73 One-Day Internationals and has been playing for the Maharashtra Ranji team since 2007.

PTI
TAGS: #Kedar Jadhav #Kedhar Jadhav father missing
first published: Mar 27, 2023 10:04 pm