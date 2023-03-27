English
    Cricketer Kedar Jadhav's father goes missing from Pune home

    PTI
    March 27, 2023 / 10:10 PM IST
    Cricketer Kedar Jadhav's father Mahadev Jadhav went missing from their Pune home on Monday morning, after which a case was filed, a police official said.

    As per Kedar Jadhav's complaint, his father suffers from dementia, the Alankar police station official said.

    "Mahadev Jadhav went missing after he left home for a morning walk. He left the gate of the housing complex and has not been seen since. A missing person case has been registered and efforts are on to trace him," the official said.

    Kedar Jadhav represented India in 73 One-Day Internationals and has been playing for the Maharashtra Ranji team since 2007.

