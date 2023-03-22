 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zampa, Agar guide Australia to ODI series victory as India lose 3rd ODI by 21 runs

PTI
Mar 22, 2023 / 11:00 PM IST

Australia made a competitive 269 against India after opting to bat. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa (4/45) shone bright with the ball as Australia bundled out India for 248 in 49.1 overs. The Australian top-order batters got starts but failed to make it big.

The Indian batting unit once again choked under relentless pressure from the Australian spinners as the visitors clinched the three-match ODI series 2-1 with a comfortable 21-run victory, here on Wednesday.

Chasing a stiff target of 270 on a tricky pitch, India were all out for 248 in 49.1 overs as Australia came back in the series after losing the first ODI by five wickets.

The series defeat is an indicator that the Indian team is far from prepared for the World Cup and there are too many loose ends that needs to be tied.

The match turned out to be an anti-climax in the final 15 overs as Australian spinners Adam Zampa (4/45) and Ashton Agar (2/41 in 10 overs) snared as many six Indian wickets, giving away only 86 runs in the 20 overs between them.