 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Chetan Sharma resigns from selection committee chairman's post

Moneycontrol News
Feb 17, 2023 / 12:28 PM IST

Chetan Sharma had engaged in ‘loose talk’ in the sting video made public by a TV channel earlier this week. While the Indian cricket board was still trying to get to bottom of the matter and understand what was said, Chetan had already made up his mind to put in his papers.

Former India pace bowler Chetan Sharma has resigned from the post of chairman of the senior selection committee following a sting operation by a news channel, where he was allegedly seen revealing confidential information.

"Yes, Chetan has tendered his resignation to BCCI secretary Jay Shah and his resignation has been accepted. His position had become untenable after the sting operation. He resigned voluntarily and wasn't asked to resign," a senior BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity on Friday.

Chetan Sharma was in Kolkata along with other selection committee members for the Ranji Trophy final between Bengal and Saurashtra. They were there to select the Irani Cup team.

During the sting operation, conducted by Zee News, Chetan was seen alleging that a lot of players take injections to expedite their return to competitive cricket despite being 80-85 per cent fit.