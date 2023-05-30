Chennai to chase 171 in 15 overs at rain-hit IPL final

Groundsmen attempt to dry the pitch following rain during the IPL 2023 cricket match (PTI Photo)

Chennai Super Kings were handed a revised target of 171 in 15 overs against holders Gujarat Titans in the IPL final on Monday after a long delay due to rain.

Rain forced players off the ground in Ahmedabad when Chennai were four without loss after three balls of their chase on a reserve day following a washout on Sunday.

The downpour lasted for about 15 minutes but covers came off from one of the pitches which got damp and the groundstaff worked for over two hours to get the field ready for play.

The final is believed to be Chennai skipper MS Dhoni's last match as thousands of fans have returned to the world's biggest cricket stadium wearing the yellow jersey of the superstar.

Gujarat batsman Sai Sudharsan smashed 96 to power his team to 214-4 -- the highest total in an IPL final -- after being invited to bat first.