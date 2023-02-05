English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    Budget 2023: How Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs' 11% hike can help athletes

    Ace paddler A Sharath Kamal, swimmer Maana Patel and boxer Amit Panghal throw light on the areas across sports that may need investment.

    Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya
    February 05, 2023 / 02:29 PM IST
    What Indian athletes have to say about the Budget 2023 allocation to the Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs. (Photos: Twitter)

    What Indian athletes have to say about the Budget 2023 allocation to the Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs. (Photos: Twitter)

    The Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs in India received an increment of 11 per cent in the Union Budget 2023 for the 2023-24 fiscal year at the Parliament on Wednesday. The revised Budget for the previous cycle stood at Rs 2673.35 crore. This time, the figure reads Rs 3,397.32 crore — the highest-ever allocation for the Ministry since the 2010 Commonwealth Games season.

    Top Indian paddler A Sharath Kamal, who will compete at the Asian Games and Paris Olympics in 2024, feels the raise in amount will enhance investment and encourage parents to let their child focus on sports as a career, besides upgrading infrastructure. "When the government increases the budget, the focus on that particular field is higher. It will encourage other stakeholders to invest.

    "It will convince parents of budding youngsters that there is money in sports which can help them grow as a professional. We are slowly getting there. And when more money comes in, there will be more opportunities. The athletes can go that extra mile," he told moneycontrol.com.

    Infrastructure