Boston Marathon 2023: What went wrong for Eliud Kipchoge, the man who broke the 2-hour barrier?

Rudraneil Sengupta
Apr 18, 2023 / 06:54 PM IST

Eliud Kipchoge, 38, finished sixth at the 2023 Boston Marathon.

Kipchoge has already won four of the six major marathons: Chicago, Berlin, Tokyo and London. Now, he wants to win the New York and Boston marathons and a third Olympic gold at Paris 2024. (Image source: Twitter/EliudKipchoge)

Eliud Kipchoge is the greatest marathon runner of all time—there is so little doubt about that imperious statement that the Kenyan great finishing sixth at a major marathon becomes bigger news than the Kenyan, Evans Chebet, who managed to win one of the trickiest races in the world twice in a row.

Kipchoge is the undisputed emperor of the distance-running world. He may be 38 years old, pushing the age limit for an elite athlete, but it was only last year in Berlin that he broke his own world record yet again, setting the bar at 2 hours 1 minute and 9 seconds. That’s 30 seconds shaved off his previous record, which itself had broken the earlier record by a barely-believable minute and 18 seconds. He has, of course, pulled off the greatest unofficial timing ever, when he ran a marathon under the 2-hour mark, a time once described as beyond human capability. That was in 2019, in a race that was designed to aid Kipchoge in running as fast as possible. Kipchoge has two Olympic gold medals and has won 17 of the 20 marathons he has run in his career.

Any way you look at it, Kipchoge is super-human.

Which brings us to the question—what went wrong for him in Boston? Is it a sign for him to hang up his boots? Will he fall short of his self-set goal of winning all six marathon majors—Boston, where he made his debut in this race; New York, where he is yet to run; to add to the four he was won already: Chicago, Berlin, Tokyo and London? What status of his desire to win a third Olympic gold in Paris next year?