Beth Mooney to lead Gujarat Giants in inaugural WPL, Sneh Rana named her deputy

PTI
Feb 27, 2023 / 07:14 PM IST

The explosive wicket-keeper batter had produced a match-winning 74-run knock in the title clash of the Women’s T20 World Cup against South Africa on Sunday and was adjudged the ‘player of the match’.

Prolific Australia opener Beth Mooney was on Monday named as captain of the Gujarat Giants for the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), starting March 4.

India all-rounder Sneh Rana will be Mooney’s deputy.

“I am delighted to be given the opportunity to lead the Adani Gujarat Giants in the historic Women’s Premier League’s inaugural edition in 2023,” Mooney said in a release.