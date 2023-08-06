Belarus’s Victoria Azarenka’s thumbs up to Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina’s no handshake at Citi Open 2023

Victoria Azarenka gave a thumbs up to Elina Svitolina instead of initiating a handshake at Citi Open 2023. (Photo: Twitter)

“At the conclusion of the match, there will be no handshake between the players. We appreciate your respect for both athletes during and following the match, and for your understanding during these difficult circumstances.”

This message was displayed on the court-side screen when Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina played Belarusian Victoria Azarenka in the first round of the Citi DC Open tennis earlier in the week. Svitolina, on a comeback trail post-maternity, won 7-6 6-4, shook hands only with the chair umpire while Azarenka did the same. There was no visible animosity, just a pre-decided move away from protocol.

The politics of a handshake, an act that’s so integral to sport, has spilled over into tennis since Russia’s aggression towards Ukraine. Svitolina is a vocal supporter of Ukraine while Belarus supports Russia. Azarenka, along with other peers like Aryna Sabalenka and Russian Daniil Medvedev, does not have her nationality displayed on scoreboards.

Svitolina said in her post match conference that the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) chairman and CEO Steve Simon assured her that there would be a message to the crowd in Washington before her match. “It’s the right thing,” Svitolina said. “I asked for the WTA to respect the decision of Ukrainians. And they did.”

In previous tournaments, on occasions, players of these opposing nationalities have been booed for not indulging in the customary handshake, though sometimes it’s not been clear which player is being chastised. After Svitolina beat Azarenka at Wimbledon recently, the latter got jeered even though it was the Ukrainian’s decision not to shake hands. In the French Open in May, Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk was booed when she didn’t shake hands after losing to Belarussian Sabalenka. A pre-determined public message, like in Washington, at least protects the players from embarrassing jeers.

Across sports and categories, nations and nationalities, a handshake is the start and finish of a contest. It’s a gesture of goodwill, an appreciation of a fair fight, the symbol of a shared, common goal or practice. The refusal of a handshake, therefore, signifies a break from tradition and an almost disrespectful disregard for the opponent.

When Ukrainian fencer Olga Kharlan refused to shake hands after beating Russian Anna Smirnova at the World Championships in Milan in the last week of July, Kharlan was initially disqualified. But the International Fencing Federation (FIE) later reversed its decision and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will allow her to play in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

“Everything that was going on, I think is a huge message for the people,” Kharlan told Reuters. “...You have to understand we still have war, and during this war...we just can’t...do handshakes, and you have to change, and you have to have some respect for us.”

When sport resumed after a pandemic-induced break — in stages in different parts of the world — around mid-late 2020, the handshake was the first to go, eliminated in the interest of social distancing and hygiene. Never before did the concept of two sweaty hands touching each other seem unnecessary, till the Coronavirus intervened.

The USA’s most visible pandemic doctor, Anthony Fauci, who was in the news every day at the time, said in April 2020, “I don’t think we should ever shake hands ever again… Just forget about shaking hands… we’ve got to break that custom.”

The idea seemed implausible at the time. Across sports, cricket, football, tennis and others, the handshake is almost a reflex reaction. In other disciplines, like boxing and wrestling, the equivalent of a handshake would be a fist bump or just a quick touch or slap of the palms. In the normal world, outside of the sporting arena, a handshake is how people sealed a deal, gave their word, greeted. In sport it evolved a bit over the years, to include hand slaps, high fives, low fives, fist bumps, forearm bash, chest bumps or just the straightforward hug.

Besides the current political undertones to the handshake, the act has had other ramifications in the volatile world of sport. When boxer Floyd Mayweather won the WBC welterweight title over a decade ago, he sneaked one past opponent Victor Ortiz during — you guessed it — the handshake. “After we touched gloves, I threw the left hook, then a right. In the ring you have to protect yourself at all times,” he said at the time.

In 2008, when chess player Ivan Cheparinov twice refused to shake the hands of opponent Nigel Short in Wijk aan Zee, the latter complained to an arbitrator. According to strict International Chess Federation (FIDE) rules, any player who does not shake hands with the opponent (or greets the opponent in accordance with the conventional rules of their society) before the game starts will immediately and finally lose the relevant game.

Then there was another boxer, Amir Khan, who suggested that shaking hands with people before and after his fight with Kell Brook last year could explain his failed drugs test that led to a two-year ban from all sport. Britain’s Khan tested positive following a six-round defeat to Brook.

The Detroit Pistons’ basketball team left the court after a 1991 NBA conference semi-final defeat without congratulating the victorious Chicago Bulls. “Knowing what we know now, in the aftermath of what took place, I think all of us would have stopped and said congratulations like they do now,” former Pistons player Isiah Thomas said in the ESPN-Netflix documentary The Last Dance. Bulls’ Michael Jordan, who watches Thomas’ comment on an iPad in the docu-series, responds by saying, “You can show many anything you want. There’s no way you can convince me he wasn’t an a*****e.”

Politics, ethics, tradition or manners, social conduct, decency… seen any which way, the handshake has not lost its significance as was expected after the pandemic. Sweaty handshakes are back in the norm — and sweaty handshakes are being rejected as a statement. Even if the handshake were to be taken out of sport, it would be replaced by some other greeting, some other form of acknowledgment, and some other form of protest. The handshake is still much better than the far more intimate — and potentially awkward — hug.