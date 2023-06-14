English
    BCCI invites tender for national team's lead sponsor rights

    PTI
    June 14, 2023
    BCCI

    The BCCI invited tender applications from interested business houses for national cricket team's lead sponsorship rights after Ed-Tech major BYJUs left the scene at the end of the last financial year.

    BYJUs, which had cut down on its branding, had a USD 35 million deal for the most visible space on the Indian men's team jersey  the front.

    "The BCCI invites bids from reputed entities for acquiring the National Team Lead Sponsor rights," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a release.

    The bid document can be bought for a non-refundable fee of Rs 5 lakh and last date of purchase of will be June 26.

    "Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the ITT. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein, shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing the ITT does not entitle any person to bid," Shah stated.

    PTI
