BCCI bilateral media rights: Selling price will determine how T20 leagues are restructuring world cricket

The most unenviable task for a cricket administrator at any given point is the headache of finding a window in a packed calendar to fit in a new tournament.

Thanks to the proliferation of new T20 leagues, the Indian Premier League getting an extended window (and looking to further expand), the International Cricket Council pushing for one official event every year, and England, Australia and South Africa not ready to part with an inch of their respective home seasons, administrators have hardly any space to plan anything new.

The structure of world cricket, as we knew it, has been changing. With each passing year, the cricketing world has witnessed the death of at least one bilateral property and the development has been inversely proportional to the sprouting up of one new T20 league in some part of the world.

So much so that in January, there was a clash between two brand new T20 leagues for a window that disintegrated into a battle between member boards of the International Cricket Council to decide whether they would share their players with either of the new leagues or hold their players back and try something similar with their own domestic season.

Boards vs leagues

For example, Cricket Australia decided against letting their top white-ball cricketers (like David Warner) head to either the United Arab Emirates or South Africa to participate in any of their new T20 leagues. Instead, it agreed to increase the value of their annual contracts for the season and offered an impressive fee to play the Big Bash League.

For those who may ask, and rightly so, why CA won’t or cannot do the same with the IPL, it is because the fees offered by IPL franchises is at least 10 times higher, if not more, than what other leagues offer. Further, the Board of Control for Cricket in India separately pays 10 percent of a player’s franchise fee to the respective cricket board.

That means an Australian player not only earns, let’s say, a million dollars per season to play the IPL but the BCCI also offers 10 percent of that amount to CA as a ‘facilitation’ fee.

It’s an arrangement that the BCCI is happy and willing to continue with, although the fact remains that should the Indian cricket board leave it to the franchise and player to negotiate, players would revolt against their own board and side with the franchise.

What the IPL has done to the cricketing structure at the macro level, other T20 leagues are trying to do at a micro level, with properties such as ILT20 (Emirates league) and SA20 (Cricket South Africa’s league) offering sums larger than the central contracts of cricketers with their respective boards in order to lure them.

Why is it important in the present context?

The BCCI is getting ready to sell its media rights for international and domestic matches on August 31, just about a year-and-a-half after selling the IPL media rights for a record Rs 48,390 crore ($6 billion). By virtue of being the richest cricket board and with India accounting for 75 percent of the game’s global consumption, the price at which the media rights are sold will set data trends for the rest of the world.

How broadcasters view the sale and how aggressively they go after it will help determine the extent of value erosion that T20 leagues have caused to bilateral cricket. These leagues will keep sprouting up and bilateral cricket will keep diminishing, thanks to fans who find T20s more attractive than other formats.

In 2017, the IPL rights were sold for Rs 16,347 crore for five years. In 2022, the same rights were sold for another five years at Rs 48,390 crore – the value going up three times. In 2018, the BCCI bilateral media rights were sold for Rs 6,138 crore for five years. What will be the value of these rights in 2023?

In that lies the answer to how well and truly T20 leagues have eaten into the bilateral space.