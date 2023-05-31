Badminton ace PV Sindhu shifts base to talent agency Cornerstone Sport

The Indian badminton ace has five world championships medals, including a gold, a feat no Indian has ever achieved.

Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu has signed up with a new talent management agency. Cornerstone Sport, that also manages the portfolio of cricketer Virat Kohli, will now be representing PV Sindhu as well.

Cornerstone Sport is a sports agency that represents and manages athletes across the nation. The company looks at athlete representation, marketing, endorsements, and event management.

Sindhu shifts base

"They have an impressive track record of managing top athletes and helping them build successful careers both on and off the field. I am confident that their expertise and resources will further enhance my brand and commercial endeavors," said PV Sindhu.

Sindhu before joining hands with Cornerstone was with Baseline Ventures.

"PV Sindhu's status as a true icon in Indian sports and one of the world's most talented and accomplished athletes is unquestionable. Her incredible achievements on and off the court are a result of her unparalleled talent, determination, and unwavering focus. We are honored to represent such an exceptional athlete, and we have no doubt that with her hard work and dedication, she will continue to achieve remarkable success both as an athlete and as a role model for people around the world," said Jogesh Lulla, COO, Cornerstone Sport.

Inspiring Olympian

PV Sindhu has become a global icon and an inspiration to millions of young fans around the world, the talent agency said. Her performances on the court, including winning a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics and a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, have led her to the pinnacle of the sport.

PV Sindhu was conferred with the Arjuna Award, which is the second-highest sporting honour of India and was honored with the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award in 2021 for her bronze medal-winning campaign at Tokyo 2020. She became the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals.

