IPL 2023: Back in their den, CSK eye first win against LSG

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 12:49 PM IST

The comforting factor for CSK would be the return to familiar conditions at the Chidambaram stadium, where the spinners are expected to have a big say as seen in the India-Australia third ODI played here 10 days ago.

Back in their den, CSK eye first win against LSG

After losing their opening match, Chennai Super Kings will return to their den — the MA Chidambaram stadium — for the first home match of the season against Lucknow Super Giants here on Monday and aim to pick up a win.

When Mahendra Singh Dhoni leads his team here, the four-time champion will, without a doubt, receive a rapturous welcome as CSK return to the Chepauk after nearly four years.

Despite a superb knock from the classy Ruturaj Gaikwad, the rest of the batters could not capitalise and help CSK post a big total. The team’s fans will be hoping that the strong batting line-up rises to the occasion.

Gaikwad toyed with the Gujarat Titans bowlers and made batting look easy. His exit slowed things down and CSK could only make a modest score, which was chased down by the defending champions.