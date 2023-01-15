 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic’s revenge, Rafael Nadal’s persistence

Arun Janardhan
Jan 15, 2023 / 06:02 AM IST

Younger players like Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz and Holger Rune are waiting to become Grand Slam champions, but the focus at the 2023 Australian Open remains on the game's legends.

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Adelaide International (week one), where he beat Sebastian Korda in the final on January 8 after getting past Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals. (Image source: Twitter/NovakDjokovic @DjokerNole)

One can add the emotion of revenge to the Novak Djokovic story ahead of the Australian Open. It’s one of the ongoing narratives leading up to this Grand Slam, which starts January 16 at Melbourne, building up in momentum as it gets closer to the start date.

Djokovic had a rough 2022, with his troubles starting in Melbourne when the staunch anti-vaccine advocate was deported from Australia, after spending some time in an immigration detention centre. Public sentiment raged high against him, with accusations of lies and irresponsible behaviour making it appear like he may not return to the country for three years.

But 2023 has started differently for Djokovic in Australia. The past transgressions have not been forgotten but set aside. He was welcomed warmly enough at the Adelaide International (week one), where he beat Sebastian Korda in the final last Sunday (January 8) after getting past Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals. Even if a minor injury scare a few days ago at practice has dulled the gloss off his return a bit, Djokovic at the Australian Open is the story of the year’s first Grand Slam—again.

“The support I have been getting in the last 10 days was something that I don’t think I’ve experienced too many times in my life,” Djokovic had said after Sunday’s final.

That, combined with a survey reported by the Sydney Morning Herald that showed 30 percent of Australians supported him being allowed into the country, up from 14 percent last January, shows that Djokovic’s relationship with the country is on the mend.

Not that it makes a significant difference. For most of his career, he has played without much support, particularly when facing Rafael Nadal and the now-retired Roger Federer. That Djokovic has still managed to win 92 ATP Tour titles, playing on his own terms, says something about the 35-year-old’s mental strength.