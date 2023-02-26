 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Australia wins record-extending sixth women's T20 World Cup title

PTI
Feb 26, 2023 / 09:45 PM IST

Australia's previous victories came in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2020.

Australia made it a hat-trick of women's T20 World Cup titles with a 19-run victory over South Africa as Beth Mooney's 74-run knock proved pivotal to their record sixth trophy win here Sunday.

Set a target of 157 for victory, South Africa were restricted to 137 for six as their hopes of lifting the trophy on their maiden appearance in the final went up in smoke.

The Proteas opener Laura Wolvaardt kept the match alive till she was around, but her dismissal at 61 (48 balls) in the 17th over ended their title hopes.