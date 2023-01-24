English
    Australia series won't be easy, but we are up for it: Rohit Sharma

    "Honestly, we don't talk too much about rankings. It's about winning games and it won't be different when we play the Tests against Australia. It won't be an easy challenge but we're up for it," Rohit said.

    PTI
    January 24, 2023 / 11:47 PM IST
    Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (Image: @ANI/twitter)

    India captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday admitted that the upcoming big-ticket Test series against Australia won't be easy but said the hosts are "up for the challenge" against the world number one side.

    After upstaging Sri Lanka 3-0 in the preceding ODI series, India continued their fine form and blanked New Zealand by the same margin following a 90-run win in the third and final match in Indore.

    "Honestly, we don't talk too much about rankings. It's about winning games and it won't be different when we play the Tests against Australia. It won't be an easy challenge but we're up for it," Rohit said at the presentation ceremony.

    "In the last six games we've done most things right in ODIs. We're consistent in our approach with the bat and ball." India rested the pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami for the match and replaced them with Yuzvendra Chahal and Umran Malik.