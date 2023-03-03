 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for WTC final

Moneycontrol News
Mar 03, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST

Travis Head (49 not out) and Marnus Labuschagne (28 not out) survived some anxious moments before getting Australia home in 18.5 overs as the match got over in little over two days.

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne, right, and Usman Khawaja run between the wickets to score during the first day of third cricket test match between India and Australia in Indore (Source: AP)

There was no twist in the tale as Australia turned the tables on India with an emphatic nine-wicket win in the third Test on a track that offered wicked turn and variable bounce, confirming their place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, here Friday.

Wins in India come rare for the visiting teams and it was no different for Australia, who recorded their first victory on Indian soil in six years.

For India, it was only their third defeat in the last 10 years and they will need to rework their plans ahead of the final Test, beginning in Ahmedabad from March 9.