Asia Cup 2023: A look at top 5 wicket takers

The 16th Asia Cup is right around the corner. The event will see top Asian Cricket teams face each other at the pitch from August 30 to September 17.

The tournament will take place in the ODI format as the ICC Men's 50-over World Cup follows the Asia Cup. The main contenders in this event are India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Nepal. This edition of the tournament will adopt a hybrid model for the first time.

Out of the 13 matches taking place, defending champions Sri Lanka will host nine of them, while Pakistan will host the remaining four in Multan and Lahore. Looking back at the previous 15 Asia Cup tournaments, we share with you the top five bowling performances of all time:

Ajantha Mendis

Mendis has taken 26 wickets in just eight matches at the Asia Cup. His spin technique dismantled India during the 2000s Asia Cup final at six for 13. India then struggled and collapsed for 173 against 273.

Right before the final, Mendis also achieved figures of five for 22 and four for 47 against UAE and Pakistan. Additionally, he contributed to securing 17 wickets in five matches, recording an average of 8.52.

Irfan Pathan

Seam-bowling all-rounder Irfan Pathan recorded a tally of 22 wickets in the history of the Asia Cup, an achievement he unlocked in just 12 games. He secured 14 of these in Asia Cup 2004, complemented by Sachin Tendulkar, who also made a contribution of 12 wickets.

Among his other accomplishments are the three occasions where he took three wickets in one inning, as well as two occurrences of securing two wickets in one inning. Pathan also managed to dismiss a single batsman in a match against Sri Lanka in Dambulla.

Lasith Malinga

Malinga boasts a whopping 33 scalps from 15 innings, which includes two instances of four-wicket hauls, and three instances of five-wicket hauls. He delivered his best performance during the 2014 season when he achieved five-wicket hauls in the final match, a performance that added to his total of 11 wickets achieved from just four innings, both of which were played against Pakistan.

Mustafizur Rahman

Fondly recognised as “The Fizz”, Mustafizur Rahman has taken 10 wickets at the Asia Cup. His notable achievements involve sharing the top spot for most wickets (10) with Kuldeep Yadav and Rashid Khan in the 2018 Asia Cup. Throughout the 2018 Asia Cup tournament, he managed to capture an impressive 10 wickets across five matches.

Kapil Dev

The 1983 World Cup-winning captain holds the record for accumulating 15 wickets in seven matches at the Asia Cup, in just 54.4 overs. His bowling history is spread across the 1990 and 1991 Asia Cups wherein he secured nine wickets, leading India to claiming its third Asia Cup title.