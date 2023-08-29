Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in race for Sachin Tendulkar's record

Skipper Rohit Sharma (left) and Virat Kohli are undoubtedly India's greatest batsmen in white ball cricket in this generation.

The cricket world is already abuzz with the upcoming continental tournament, the Asia Cup 2023, which will kick off on August 30 with Pakistan squaring off against Nepal in Multan in the inaugural match. Meanwhile, Team India will face arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2, in Sri Lanka's Kandy.

Significance of Asia Cup 2023 for India

In addition to the Asia Cup 2023 offering India the valuable chance of cementing their squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup, this tournament could also see either of Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma top cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's historic record.

Tendulkar has scored 971 runs, in total, spanning his 22-year-long Asia Cup career, holding the third position on the list of batters with the highest runs scored. Indian skipper Sharma holds the fifth spot, with a score of 745 runs, while Kohli stands a bit further, at the 12th spot, with a score of 613.

Sharma needs to score 226 runs, while Kohli needs another 385 runs to beat Tendulkar in the list of Indian batters with the most runs in the Asia Cup (ODIs).

Two of the finest batsmen of their generation, Sharma and Kohli will be expected to be in top gear as the Asia Cup presents the perfect run up to the upcoming ODI World Cup, which India is hosting.

Early this year, Sharma, in an interaction with the media, had stated that losing a game or a tournament will not change him as a person.

"A person can't change overnight with his success or failures. I don't think one result or one championship can change me as a person. I have not changed as a person in the last 16 years and I don't think anything needs to change on that front," the Indian skipper had said ahead of the Asia Cup camp in Bengaluru.

He further noted that he will focus will on achieving his personal and team-level goals over the next two months. "A person can't change in a period of one or two months," he added.

Asia Cup 2023

The 2023 tournament, commencing on August 30, had to incorporate a dual-host module following India’s unequivocal assertion that they would not travel to Pakistan - the host nation for this edition. The Pakistan Cricket Board, subsequently, resorted to arm-twisting tactics, more for consumption for their domestic audience than with any real conviction.

Eventually, the host nation agreed to the proposed hybrid model with four matches in Pakistan and the remaining nine, including the September 17 final, in Sri Lanka.

The Asia Cup is the only continental cricket tournament, the brainchild of the Asian Cricket Council established in 1983 to foster relationships between the three Test-playing nations in the subcontinent — India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.