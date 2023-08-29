Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan predicts the outcome of the upcoming India vs Pakistan match

Mohammad Rizwan speculates about the upcoming India vs Pakistan ODI in Asia Cup 2023

In the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, cricket fans will get to see clashes between some of the greatest rivalries in sports. With Pakistan, India and Nepal forming Group A, and Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka constituting Group B, the tournament's structure promises an action-packed fun for all cricket lovers.

Pakistan’s opening batsman and wicketkeeper shared some insights over the dynamics that could shape the result of India vs Pakistan match to be played on September 2 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

Mohammad Rizwan said that experience plays a huge role in differentiating a star player from an average player. He added that both teams have their strengths and weaknesses, but according to him, the team that will handle pressure better will turn out victorious.

Referring to the most awaited match at the beginning of this thrilling tournament, Rizwan told Star Sports, "Our team is good, so is theirs. We both have our strengths and weaknesses as a side. It is a pressure match to be watched by the entire world.”

He added, "The way to differentiate between a star and a regular player is experience. Both players are playing cricket, but this experience gives the team a benefit as they can handle pressure better. Obviously, the team which handles the pressure better, will get a favourable result.”

In the history of ODIs, India and Pakistan have played a total of 132 matches, out of which India has won 55 matches while Pakistan has emerged triumphant in 73.

The match between the greatest rivals in sports will mark a thrilling start to this tournament where the teams with compete in group stages and Super Fours with finals on September 17.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will share the hosting responsibilities of the matches with the finals in Colombo, Sri Lanka.