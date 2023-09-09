Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh opt to field against Sri Lanka in Super 4 stage

While Sri Lanka retained their playing XI, Bangladesh made one change as Afif Hossain was replaced by Nasum Ahmed.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to field against Sri Lanka in their Asia Cup Super 4 contest at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo today.

Sri Lanka are on a 12-match winning spree and Bangladesh, who are coming off a seven-wicket hammering by Pakistan in their previous match, will have their task cut out for them.

Teams

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shamim Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed.