Asia Cup 2023: A look at Virat Kohli's top 5 best performances in the format

Virat Kohli is acknowledged as one of the finest contemporary batsmen. At 34 years old, he has consistently demonstrated his value across various formats, spanning ODIs, Test cricket and T20 matches. Having entered the international scene 15 years ago, Kohli is poised to participate in the Asia Cup 2023, which is set to commence on August 30.

Looking back at his 15-year-long career, here are the top five knocks in the Asia Cup.

108 vs Sri Lanka, 2012

The period from 2012 to 2016 marked the beginning of Kohli's dominance in the cricketing arena. He consistently scored centuries and this carried on this trait during the 2012 Asia Cup. In a faceoff against Sri Lanka in Dhaka, he showcased his excellence while taking the crease at No 3 after an early dismissal of Gautam Gambhir. Kohli expertly guided the innings, compiling an elegant 108 runs from 120 deliveries. However, on the same day, his innings was overshadowed by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who achieved his 100th international hundred.

122 vs Afghanistan, 2022

This was a much-waited knock that the cricketing fans were hoping for given that Kohli had not scored an international century in about three years before he outdid himself in the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai against Afghanistan. He smashed 122 runs off 61 balls, hitting 12 fours and six sixes, thus becoming the first batsman to score a T20I hundred and breaking his own record for the highest individual score in the Asia Cup’s T20I format. This innings led India to emerge victorious at 232/2 and a 101-run victory.

136 vs Bangladesh

This was Kohli’s first assignment as a skipper right after MS Dhoni was ruled out due to an injury in the 2014 Asia Cup. Attempting to chase 280 in their opener, India was deeply defeated in both, which is when Kohli along with Ajinkya Rahane saved the match by scoring a double century together and drove India towards victory. Kohli scored 136 from 122 balls.

49 vs Pakistan, 2016

In yet another high-pressure match, India was chasing a mere 84 runs against Pakistan in the 2016 T20 Asia Cup when Kohli anchored the innings, scoring 49 runs from 51 balls. India registered a five-wicket victory.

183 vs Pakistan, 2012

One of Kohli's most exceptional performances in ODIs, he dismantled Pakistan's bowling lineup with an innings of 183 runs from 148 deliveries in Dhaka. Pursuing a target of 330, he took to the crease at the third position after the early loss of Gautam Gambhir in the opening over and scored 22 boundaries and a single six. Forming a partnership of 133 runs with Sachin Tendulkar and a 172-run partnership with Rohit Sharma, Kohli played a pivotal role as India secured victory by six wickets, exceeding the target with over two overs to spare.