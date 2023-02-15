 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ravichandran Ashwin rises to 2nd spot in ICC Test bowlers rankings, Ravindra Jadeja makes significant gains

Moneycontrol News
Feb 15, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST

R Ashwin

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday jumped to the second spot in the ICC Men's Test Bowlers Rankings following his eight-wicket show against Australia in the opening Test in Nagpur.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who made a successful comeback after almost five months due to a knee injury, has moved up to the 16th position, courtesy his player-of-the-match winning effort in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series-opener.

The spin duo haunted Australia in the first Test between by sharing 15 wickets between them as India won by an innings 132 runs inside three days.

Ashwin ensured India wrapped up a stunning victory before tea on the third day, as the veteran off-spinner took 5/37 in the second innings to go with 3/42 earlier in the match.