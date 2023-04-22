 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Archery World Cup Stage 1: Jyothi Surekha Vennam bags second gold, wins individual compound event after mixed team title

PTI
Apr 22, 2023 / 07:19 PM IST

Jyothi Surekha Vennam prevailed over former world champion Sara Lopez of Colombia 149-146 to claim her second gold of the tournament. (Image: ANI)

Former world championship silver medallist Jyothi Surekha Vennam won the individual gold in the women's compound section in the Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Antalya on Saturday.

Jyothi prevailed over former world champion Sara Lopez of Colombia 149-146 to claim her second gold of the tournament.

She and her debutant partner Ojas Deotale had earlier in the day prevailed over Chinese Taipei 159-154 in the compound mixed team event to open India's medal account.

The win also avenged Jyothi's World Championship final loss to the Colombian opponent when the Indian had settled for a silver, going down 144-146 at Yankton 2021.