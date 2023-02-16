Watch: Anand Mahindra shares video of girl batting like a pro in rural India

Industrialist Anand Mahindra thinks that the women’s Indian Premier League will lead to many opportunities for talented girls in the sport of cricket. And to support this claim, Mahindra has a video that was shared with him by someone.

“Amazing grace. Thanks to the #WomensIPL we’re in for an explosion of opportunity for talent. Truly exciting,” Mahindra wrote with a short clip of a young girl swinging the bat like a pro.

The 35-second clip shows a montage of an unnamed girl who is batting in a rural area. There is no pitch, no helmet or any gear. The girl is playing with a few of her friends outside what looks like a small school in a dusty, hot, arid region. Her hair is tied up and the various shots display her skill with the bat on separate occasions. She faces more than six balls in the video, all of which she swings at with all her might.

With over 6,000 likes in a short time, the video is now viral.

One user said that he happens to know who the girl is.

“Sir she's from Barmer Rajasthan, and her name is Moomal Mehar,” the user commented.

Khelo India Winter Games begin in Gulmarg "Thanks to human networking, not Artificial Intelligence or brute computing power, Twitter is often a better search engine than Google or ChatGPT…," he wrote. Another user wrote: “Truly inspiring words about little girl. I could see @surya_14kumar style in her batting. I strongly believe Women IPL give best opportunity in the future. Wish you all the very best. See you in international cricket in coming years.” The women’s IPL auction just concluded recently with batter Smriti Mandhana fetching the highest bid with Rs 3.4 crore for Royal Challenger’s Bangalore. A total of 87 players have been bought by five franchises for Rs. 59.50 crore. The second costliest Indian player so far is all-rounder Deepti Sharma who was bought by UP Warriorz for Rs 2.6 crore.

