Watch: Anand Mahindra shares video of girl batting like a pro in rural India

Moneycontrol News
Feb 16, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST

Anand Mahindra's video of an unnamed girl batting like a pro is now viral.

Anand Mahindra regularly tweets to his 10.3 million strong Twitter family.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra thinks that the women’s Indian Premier League will lead to many opportunities for talented girls in the sport of cricket. And to support this claim, Mahindra has a video that was shared with him by someone.

“Amazing grace. Thanks to the #WomensIPL we’re in for an explosion of opportunity for talent. Truly exciting,” Mahindra wrote with a short clip of a young girl swinging the bat like a pro.

The 35-second clip shows a montage of an unnamed girl who is batting in a rural area. There is no pitch, no helmet or any gear. The girl is playing with a few of her friends outside what looks like a small school in a dusty, hot, arid region. Her hair is tied up and the various shots display her skill with the bat on separate occasions. She faces more than six balls in the video, all of which she swings at with all her might.

With over 6,000 likes in a short time, the video is now viral.
One user said that he happens to know who the girl is.

“Sir she's from Barmer Rajasthan, and her name is Moomal Mehar,” the user commented.