All England Open Badminton Championships 2023: Two decades since P. Gopichand won the title, it’s time for India to win one more

Arun Janardhan
Mar 12, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST

All England Open Badminton Championships 2023 Round 1 games to watch: H.S. Prannoy vs Wang Tzu-wei; Lakshya Sen vs fifth-seeded Chou Tien-Chen; K. Srikanth vs Toma Junior Popov; Saina Nehwal; and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in the doubles.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, seeded at No. 6, have reached a stage where they could win any title, given a few breaks and injury-free good form. (Image source: Twitter/SachinRT)

It’s been 22 years since an Indian won a title at the All England Open Badminton Championships. Not that there is a rich or enduring legacy of Indian winners at badminton’s prestige event. Only two Indians have won here, Prakash Padukone in 1980 and Pullela Gopichand in 2001. Gopichand’s win came 21 years after Padukone’s—perhaps now, 22 years since, this year’s edition that will run from March 14-19 will tie the numbers neatly.

Indians at the All England have come close, getting into the finals and semi-finals enough number of times to warrant optimism. There have been medals at other major events, the World Championships, the Olympics and the Commonwealth Games, so why not in England?

Lakshya Sen, who has slid down the rankings a bit to be now out of the top 10, was a finalist here in 2022, losing to the world’s best player Viktor Axelsen. P.V. Sindhu was a semi-finalist in 2021, her best result after 2018 when she made the last four as well.

But 2023 has not started impressively for Sen. He lost to H.S. Prannoy in the Malaysia Open first round, was eliminated in the round of 16 of the India Open, in the quarter-finals of the Indonesia Masters and the opening round of the German Open. His first-round opponent at the All England is the formidable fifth-seeded Chou Tien-Chen, who beat Sen in Indonesia last June and was 2022’s All England semi-finalist.