All England Championships: Treesa-Gayatri enter quarterfinals; Sen, Satwik-Chirag ousted

PTI
Mar 16, 2023 / 11:30 PM IST

Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa and Gayatri continued their rise as they shocked former world No. 1 pair of Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota 21-14, 24-22 in a pulsating contest.

Last year's finalist Lakshya Sen couldn't find his touch against Anders Antonsen, going down 13-21, 15-21 in 52 minutes. (Lakshya Sen's file image)

Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand scripted a stunning win to progress to the quarterfinals but Lakshya Sen bowed out in the men's singles competition of the All England Championships in Birmingham on Thursday.

The world No. 17 Indian pair, which had reached the semifinals of the last edition, will next face Chinese combination of Li Wen Mei and Liu Xuan Xuan.

Last year's finalist Sen, however, couldn't find his touch against Anders Antonsen, going down 13-21, 15-21 in 52 minutes. It was a sweet revenge from the Danish, who had gone down in straight games to the Indian in 2022.