Akhil Sheoran secures India's fifth Olympics quota in shooting

India's Akhil Sheoran secured the country's fifth Paris Olympics quota in shooting after winning the bronze medal in men's rifle 3-position competition at the ISSF World Championships Baku, Azerbaijan, on Sunday. Sheoran aggregated 450.0 in the eight-man final to finish third and also bag a quota for next year's Olympic Games. He was placed sixth in the qualifications with an aggregate score of 585.

Austria's Alexander Schmirl won the gold medal in the event with 462.6 and Czech Republic's Petr Nymbursky settled for the silver with a total score of 459.2. Before Sheoran, Bhowneesh Mendiratta (men's trap), reigning world champion Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil (men's 10m air rifle), Swapnil Kusale (men's 50m rifle 3 positions) and Mehuli Ghosh (women's 10m air rifle) had won Olympic quotas.

The ISSF World Championship is a qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympics. A total of 48 Olympic quotas are on offer for the top four finishers (one per country) in each of the 12 Olympic individual shooting events.

