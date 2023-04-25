 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ajinkya Rahane back in Indian team for WTC final

Moneycontrol News
Apr 25, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST

Ajinkya Rahane's comeback after 15 months was on predictable lines after Shreyas Iyer's back injury ruled him out of the grand finale.

Former India captain Ajinkya Rahane on Tuesday made a comeback to the Indian team for the World Test Championship final against Australia scheduled at the Oval from June 7 to 11.

Rahane's comeback after 15 months was on predictable lines after Shreyas Iyer's back injury ruled him out of the grand finale.

Iyer has undergone a surgery in UK for lower back stress fracture.

Rahane played last of his 82 Tests in January, 2022 against South Africa in Cape Town.