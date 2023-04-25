Ajinkya Rahane back in Indian team for WTC final

Former India captain Ajinkya Rahane on Tuesday made a comeback to the Indian team for the World Test Championship final against Australia scheduled at the Oval from June 7 to 11.

Rahane's comeback after 15 months was on predictable lines after Shreyas Iyer's back injury ruled him out of the grand finale.

Iyer has undergone a surgery in UK for lower back stress fracture.

Rahane played last of his 82 Tests in January, 2022 against South Africa in Cape Town.

The rest of the squad led by Rohit Sharma was on predictable lines.

KS Bharat is the only specialist wicketkeeper, while Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, who were part of the home series against Australia, were dropped from the current squad.

India's Test squad WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, K L Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

(With PTI inputs)