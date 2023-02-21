 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
After IPL, Tata bags title rights for WPL

PTI
Feb 21, 2023 / 08:30 PM IST

A BCCI source told PTI that Tata has secured the rights for five years.

Tata Group on Tuesday bagged the title rights for the inaugural Women's Premier League beginning in Mumbai on March 4.

A BCCI source told PTI that Tata has secured the rights for five years. The Indian multinational conglomerate had last year replaced Vivo as the title sponsor for the Indian Premier League.

"The deal has been inked for five years," the source said.

The first edition will be played in Mumbai at two venues, Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium.