A lethal Indian left-arm pacer is likely to explode on to the world stage: Irfan Pathan

Guru Krishnan
Mar 25, 2023 / 08:22 PM IST

The former India player feels it is important to have a leftie flame-thrower in the team who can swing the ball both ways and torment opposition batsmen.

“One left armer will be ready for team India after this IPL is over…” tweeted former India left-arm medium-pacer and left-handed batsman, Irfan Pathan, after the Rohit Sharma-led team was bundled out for a paltry 117 in the second ODI against the Aussies, in Visakhapatnam.

Australia left-arm paceman Mitchell Starc has been a thorn in India’s flesh for many years. He demonstrated his chops yet again in the first two ODIs, picking up three in the Mumbai ODI and five in Visakhapatnam.

To have a left-arm pacer in any team is more than a luxury, and the Indian team had an abundance of it at one point of time in the 2000s, when Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra, and Irfan Pathan posed challenges to the opposition batsmen.

While Pathan did not reveal the bowler he had in mind, he told moneycontrol.com during an exclusive chat that the gent bowled close to 140 kmph and that he had been watching him closely for a year and a half. Pathan feels he could be an asset to the team in the longer version of the game as well.