Women's Boxing World Championships: Nikhat and three others move to quarterfinals

PTI
Mar 21, 2023 / 10:42 PM IST

Nikhat, who has already played three bouts, including one against the top seed, and is still three bouts away from the gold, said she is feeling fatigued.

Nikhat Zareen declared winner after her 48kg-50kg (Light Flyweight) category Round of 16 match against Mexico's Fatima Patricia Herrera Alvarez at the 2023 IBA Women's Boxing World Championships, in New Delhi, on March 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)

A "fatigued" Nikhat Zareen continued her winning run to enter the quarterfinals along with three other pugilists, including Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine Lamboria, at the Women's World Championships here on Tuesday.

Competing in her first international tournament in 50kg weight class, Nikhat saw off Mexico's Patricia Alvarez Herrera 5-0 to notch up her third win of the tournament.

Commonwealth Games champion Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) won her bout with a first round RSC against Sumaiya Qosimova of Tajikistan, while last year's bronze medallist Manisha Moun (57kg) got the better of Nur Elif Turhan of Turkey when the referee ruled in her favour in the third round.

Jaismine (60kg) came from a round down to overpower Mijgona Samadova of Tajikistan.