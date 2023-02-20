 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India sweep mixed team air events at Cairo Shooting World Cup

Feb 20, 2023 / 07:41 PM IST

Rhythm Sangwan and Varun Tomar clinched gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team competition (Image: @OfficialNRAI/Twitter)

Indian shooters swept the mixed team air pistol and rifle competitions in the ISSF World Cup in Cairo on Monday.

First, R Narmada Nithin and reigning world champion Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil won the 10m air rifle mixed team event to give India their first gold.

Then Varun Tomar, who had won bronze in the individual event on Sunday, and Rhythm Sangwan clinched the 10m air pistol mixed team competition to ensure India reach the top of the medals tally with two gold and one bronze.

There are six more finals left in the tournament.