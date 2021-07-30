Yuzvendra Chahal, K Gowtham test positive for COVID-19

Indian cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and K Gowtham have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, ESPN has reported.

Chahal, Gowtham and six other members of the Indian cricket team - Hardik, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Deepak Chahar and Ishan Kishan - were under isolation in Colombo after coming into contact with Krunal Pandya, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on July 27.

