Yuzvendra Chahal, K Gowtham test positive for COVID-19

Indian cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and K Gowtham have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka.

Moneycontrol News
July 30, 2021 / 12:59 PM IST

Indian cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and K Gowtham have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, ESPN has reported.

Chahal, Gowtham and six other members of the Indian cricket team - Hardik, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Deepak Chahar and Ishan Kishan - were under isolation in Colombo after coming into contact with Krunal Pandya, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on July 27.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
first published: Jul 30, 2021 12:47 pm

