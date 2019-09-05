App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2019 12:27 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Kiren Rijiju wants British government intervention to restore shooting in 2022 Commonwealth Games

Rijiju said the exclusion of shooting, which has featured at every Games since 1966, with the exception of Edinburgh in 1970, has left many “agitated”.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India continues its relentless bid to get shooting back in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with the country’s sports minister Kiren Rijiju seeking intervention of the British government for the event’s restoration.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has already threatened to boycott the Games over exclusion of the discipline which supplied 16 of their 66 medals, including seven golds, at last year’s event at Gold Coast when they finished third in the medals table.

In the absence of shooting, which is an optional sport for host cities, India could slip to anywhere between fifth and eighth place in 2022, according to IOA estimates.

Close

“I am writing this letter to seek your personal intervention to get the sport of shooting included in the Commonwealth Games ...” Rijiju wrote in a letter to Nicky Morgan, the secretary of state for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

related news

“It seems the decision to exclude shooting is based on the premise that shooting had never been a compulsory sport and there is no venue available for holding shooting events.”

Shooting federations, including the sport’s global governing body, wanted four disciplines in a single Bisley-based venue in Surrey and turned down the offer to have fewer disciplines in one Birmingham venue.

Rijiju said the exclusion of shooting, which has featured at every Games since 1966, with the exception of Edinburgh in 1970, has left many “agitated”.

He also took the occasion to remind what the absence of the world’s second most populous nation would mean for the Games.

“... the Commonwealth of Nations comprises of 53 nations with a population of 2.4 billion. India alone has more than half of this,” the minister wrote.

“India has always been a strong votary and supporter of Commonwealth and would continue to do so. The Indian public takes keen interest in shooting,” he added, pointing out that the international shooting federation had offered to share the cost of the sport’s inclusion.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 5, 2019 11:59 am

tags #2022 Commonwealth Games #India #Sports #world

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.