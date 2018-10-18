Youth Olympic Games 2018: The young stars who bagged medals and made India proud

Suraj Panwar – Silver (5000m Walk) | Panwar became the first Indian athlete at the 2018 Youth Olympics and third across all editions to win a silver medal. He did so with a personal best timing of 20.35.87 in the first stage of the 5000m race and improved on that with 20.23.30 in the second stage to bag the silver medal. (Image: Reuters - for representational purposes only)