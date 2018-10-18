Youth Olympic Games 2018: The young stars who bagged medals and made India proud

Here's a look at the medal winners for India at the Youth Olympics being held at Buenos Aires, Argentina Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Jeremy Lalrinnunga | Gold (Weightlifting 62 kg) | The 15-year-old from Mizoram became India’s first gold medallist at the Youth Olympic Games. Jeremy lifted a total of 274 kg (124kg snatch + 150kg clean & jerk), just 1 kg short of the senior national record, to easily beat the rest of the field. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 Manu Bhaker | Gold (10m Air Pistol) | The World Cup and Commonwealth Games gold medallist overcame her recent dip in form to clinch Gold with a total score of 236.5. Bhaker failed to pick up any medals at this year’s Asian Games and World Championships, but bounced back in style becoming the first Indian shooter to win gold at the Youth Asian Games. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 Saurabh Chaudhary | Gold (10m Air Pistol) | Saurabh won a gold medal on debut at the Asian Games 2018 and followed that performance with a gold at the Youth Olympics. The 16-year-old dominated the final, shooting 244.2 and had a staggering 18 scores of 10 and above in the eight-man finals. (Image: AP) 4/10 Lakshya Sen | Silver (Badminton) | The former junior world No. 1 had to settle for silver after losing to China’s Shifeng Li in the finals. Sen became only the second Indian shuttler to win a silver at the event, eight years after HS Prannoy had achieved the feat back in 2010. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 5/10 Tababi Devi Thangjam | Silver (Judo 44kg) | The teenager (in white) from Manipur became India’s first judoka to win an Olympic medal at any level. The 2017 Asian Cadet champion Tababi, lost out 0-2 to Gimenez who is a Pan American U18 Championships gold medalist. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 Mehuli Ghosh | Silver (10m Air Rifle) | Ghosh came within striking distance of winning gold before settling for silver in the women's 10m air-rifle shooting. The 18-year-old finished with a total of 248.0 behind Denmark's Grundsoee, who ended with a score of 248.7. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 Simran – Silver (Women’s 43kg freestyle) | After sharing reel space with movie superstars in Sultan and Dangal, Simran made a podium appearance on the real stage winning silver in the 43kg weight category. Simran dominated the field in Buenos Aires but lost in the finals to cadet world champion Emily Shilson of USA. (Image: Reuters - for representational purposes only) 8/10 Suraj Panwar – Silver (5000m Walk) | Panwar became the first Indian athlete at the 2018 Youth Olympics and third across all editions to win a silver medal. He did so with a personal best timing of 20.35.87 in the first stage of the 5000m race and improved on that with 20.23.30 in the second stage to bag the silver medal. (Image: Reuters - for representational purposes only) 9/10 Hockey | Silver (Men’s and Women’s) | India men and women's U18 teams came off second best in the final of the Hockey 5s event at the Youth Olympics. India men’s team went down 2-4 to Malaysia in the Final while the women lost 1-3 to host Argentina. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 Praveen Chitravel | Bronze (Men’s Triple Jump) | Praveen Chitravel finished with a combined total of 31.52m to bag the bronze medal. He finished Stage 1 in third place with a best jump of 15.84m and cleared a distance of 15.68m in Stage 2. Alejandro Diaz of Cuba won the gold with a combined effort of 34.18m. (Image: Reuters - for representational purposes only) First Published on Oct 18, 2018 08:21 am