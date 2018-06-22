Yogi Adityanath’s Liverpool FC T-shirt on Yoga Day leaves Twitter guessing whether he is a Reds fan

On International Yoga Day, amid a myriad of things that made news, Yogi Adityanath's T-shirt at a Yoga event was also a point of discussion.

The UP CM was seen sporting a saffron T-shirt crested with the Liverpool Football Club logo.

Many Yoga and football enthusiasts and everyone else in between couldn’t help but talk about this on social media.

And especially as the FIFA World Cup fever is in the air, it didn't take long for Twitter users to conclude that UP CM is one of the Reds - as Liverpool Football Club fans are known the world over.

Social media had a lot to say about this surprising reveal, here are some top comments:

Yogi Adityanath doing yoga in a Liverpool FC jersey! Not exactly the right-winger we were expecting this transfer window— abhinn (@abhinn) June 21, 2018



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mr.Yogi Adityanath is a Liverpool supporter. May be this is the reason for his bold decisions in the state. #YogiAdityanath #UttarPradesh #football #humour pic.twitter.com/7JzOPSJV2W — SAI SANDEEP (@SaiSandeep19971) June 21, 2018



Even yogi adityanath is a liverpool fan. Beautiful— Anand J (@anand20lfc) June 21, 2018