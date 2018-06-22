App
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yogi Adityanath’s Liverpool FC T-shirt on Yoga Day leaves Twitter guessing whether he is a Reds fan

Is Yogi Adityanath a closet Liverpool FC fan?

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

On International Yoga Day, amid a myriad of things that made news, Yogi Adityanath's T-shirt at a Yoga event was also a point of discussion.

The UP CM was seen sporting a saffron T-shirt crested with the Liverpool Football Club logo.

Many Yoga and football enthusiasts and everyone else in between couldn’t help but talk about this on social media.

And especially as the FIFA World Cup fever is in the air, it didn't take long for Twitter users to conclude that UP CM is one of the Reds - as Liverpool Football Club fans are known the world over.

First Published on Jun 22, 2018 03:22 pm

tags #FIFA World Cup 2018 #India #Trending News #Yogi Adityanath

