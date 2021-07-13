Yashpal Sharma: an underrated, modest winner passes away

“Besides the loss itself, and the pain that follows, the premature ending of a life serves as shock, reminds of the fragility and foolishness of our existences.”- Peter Roebuck in It takes all sorts.

While the 1983 World Cup winning cricket team has been waiting for many months for the release of `83’, a film based on India’s historic and first-ever World Cup cricket triumph in 1983, Yashpal Sharma’s untimely departure has come as a blow to everyone who had assembled in the National Capital Region (NCR) a few weeks ago to commemorate the win.

Yashpal Sharma was, of course, not a great cricketer. But, that is not to belittle his accomplishments. A batting average of 33.45 in a 37-Test career with just two hundreds may indicate that he was just a fine player.

Similarly, his ODI average, which was below 30 (28.48) in 42 matches, tells you almost the same story.

Yet, at times, merely numbers are not enough to evaluate the greatness of a cricketer. Sometimes, numbers can’t measure the courage and impact of an individual.

Worthy of greatness

In that sense, Yashpal’s story is worthy of greatness as it was his innings of 89 in the very first match of the World Cup that halted the marauding march of invincibility of Clive Lloyd’s all-conquering eleven for two consecutive tournaments starting from 1975.

That innings alone is enough to give Yashpal a place in the “Hall of Fame” of Indian cricket as it was the country's first win ever against a Test playing nation in the World Cup. Make no mistake that he was just a one match wonder. Yashpal was the highest run-scorer for India in the semi-final against hosts England. His knock of 61 was instrumental in India winning the match by 6 wickets although his incredible flick off Bob Willis doesn’t get enough attention in the cricketing world.

In Test cricket, his best moment came against the visiting English side in 1981-82 where he scored 140 in the Madras Test. His record 316-run stand with GR Viswanath is part of folklore as the two batted throughout the second day's play.

Limited opportunities

For someone who was actively playing first class cricket till the 1992-93 season, it will always be a mystery why he didn't get further opportunities (he made his Test debut in 1979 and played his last match in 1983). And despite his World Cup heroics, his last ODI for India was in January 1985.

Post his retirement, the Ludhiana-born tried his hands at umpiring and also became a match referee in domestic cricket. He served as National Selector on two occasions (first in 2005 and came back in 2008 for his second foray) as well, but became more active with his expert analysis on Hindi news channels besides occasional stints of live commentary in sports broadcasting.

Always a team-man

This writer vividly remembers meeting Yashpal for the first time during the 2003 World Cup in the Aaj Tak (TV channel) news room where he had got a contract as an expert for that tournament.

He would entertain all of us with his memorable anecdotes from the World Cup and various tours and it was difficult to believe that a former World Champion could be so humble. At that time, Indian cricket had just one World Cup across the formats. He would not hesitate to bring water or a cup of tea even for his junior colleagues like us and if we resisted and politely argue against that, he would often cite the example of a 12th man from the cricket team. He would often say in a team, everyone is equal!

Yet, he wasn’t flawless. Over the years, our paths crossed several times and sometimes some meetings and interactions were not always very friendly. For instance, when he became the National Selector for the first time in 2005, he suddenly became aloof. When I once greeted him in a hotel lobby, he simply looked the other way as he was coming with his fellow selectors.

However, one couldn’t be upset with him for long as he would call you personally and explain why he needed to keep a distance from the press in his new role. Even if one didn’t necessarily agree with his arguments, one could understand his defensive mindset, which was the hallmark of his batting. As a player, he was always aware of the importance of a tight defence and off the field, he batted the same way.

Interesting trivia

There is an interesting trivia associated with Yashpal Sharma’s ODI career. No Indian comes close to his record of not getting a duck ever. In fact, only two players in the world have played more matches (42) than him without getting out for a zero!

“It is absurd that we take ourselves and our lives seriously when it all hangs by a thread”. The words of Roebuck, the former English cricketer and columnist, once again come to mind when one of the fittest cricketers passed away due to a heart attack when he was coming back from his morning walk. Rest in peace, Yash Paaji.