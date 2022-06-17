English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    WWE CEO McMahon steps down as board investigates alleged misconduct

    WWE Inc (WWE.N) announced on Friday that it has opened an inquiry into longtime CEO Vince McMahon's alleged misbehaviour. According to the corporation, McMahon has voluntarily stepped down as CEO and chairman until the study is completed.

    Reuters
    June 17, 2022 / 08:02 PM IST

     WWE Inc (WWE.N) said on Friday it launched an investigation into alleged misconduct by longtime Chief Executive Vince McMahon and appointed his daughter Stephanie as interim head.


    McMahon has voluntarily stepped back from his responsibilities as CEO and chairman until the review is over, the company said.


    The board is investigating a $3 million settlement that McMahon agreed to pay to a departing employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, the Wall Street Journal had reported on Wednesday.


     WWE said on Friday the board had engaged an external legal counsel to assist with an independent review, adding it will also conduct a comprehensive review of the company's compliance program, HR function and overall culture.



    The company, which produces and distributes weekly wrestling shows "Raw" and "Smackdown", said McMahon, 76, will retain his creative content responsibilities during this period.


    The board's investigation, which began in April, has unearthed other, older nondisclosure agreements involving claims by former female WWE employees of misconduct by McMahon and the head of talent relations, John Laurinaitis, according to the WSJ report.

    Close

    Related stories


    The probe by the board includes Laurinaitis, the company said on Friday.

    Stephanie McMahon, who has been often touted as her father's successor, took a leave of absence last month to focus on her family.

    Reuters
    Tags: #Sports #Vince McMahon #Vince McMahon Resignation #world #WWE
    first published: Jun 17, 2022 08:02 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.