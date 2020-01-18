WTA Hobart International Trophy: Sania Mirza makes dream comeback with doubles title

Indian tennis fans woke up on January 18 to some morale-boosting news in an Olympic year as 33-year-old as Sania Mirza capped off her return from maternity leave in style, by lifting the WTA Hobart International doubles trophy with partner Nadiia Kichenok.

Mirza was playing in her first tournament after a two-year break following the birth of her son Izhaan. It's her 42nd WTA doubles titles and first since 2007 when she lifted the Brisbane International trophy with American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

The unseeded Indo-Ukrainian pair beat the second seed Chinese duo Shaui Peng and Shuai Zhang, 6-4 6-4 in one hour 21 minutes.

Mirza can now train her focus onto the Australian Open starting next week. She hasn't competed on the WTA circuit in the entire 2018 and 2019 seasons, taking a break to start a family with Pakistani cricketer husband Shoaib Malik.

The former No. 1 ranked doubles player Mirza said, "This is what happens when you don't expect anything from a tournament and it teaches us to not put any pressure on ourselves."

Sania and Nadiia began by breaking the Chinese players in the very first game of the match but only to drop serve in the next.

The two pairs played close games towards the end and at 4-4, 40-all, Sania and Nadiia got the crucial break, earning the opportunity to serve out the set.

There was no twist in 10th game with Sania and Nadiia comfortably pocketing the first set.

The second set could not have started better for them as they broke the Chinese rivals to take early lead and consolidated the break with an easy hold.

The game of the Chinese was falling apart as they dropped serve again in the third but broke back immediately to repair some damage.

Sania and Nadiia were now feeling the heat at 0-30 in the sixth game but Peng and Zhang let them hold serve for a 4-2 lead. The Chinese though kept fighting and made it 4-4 with another break in the eighth game.

The Indo-Ukraine team raised its game when it mattered as it broke Peng and Zhang for one final time in the ninth and served out the match in the next game.

Sania and Nadiia split USD 13580 as prize money and eared 280 ranking points each for their winning effort.