World's richest football clubs and how much they are worth: Here are the top 10

Here’s a list of the top 10 richest football clubs in the world, according to Forbes. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 The average valuation of the top 20 richest football clubs in the world has grown by 14 percent over last year. Team values are enterprise values (equity and net debt) based on exchange rates as of May 18, 2018. Here’s a list of the top 10 richest football clubs in the world, according to Forbes. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 10. Tottenham Hotspur | Value: $1.24 billion – Founded in 1882, the ‘Spurs’, have won two League titles, eight FA Cups, four League Cups, seven FA Community Shields, a UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup and two UEFA Europa League. (Image: Reuters) 3/11 9. Juventus | Value: $1.47 billion – Nicknamed ‘The Old Lady (of Turin)’, the Italian club has won a record 34 league titles, 13 Copa Italia, seven Super Cups, two UEFA Champions Leagues, one UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup and two UEFA Super Cups. (Image: Reuters) 4/11 8. Liverpool | Value: $1.94 billion – ‘The Reds’ are one of the most successful clubs in English football with 18 League titles, seven FA Cups, 15 FA Community Shields, eight League Cups. At the international level, the club has won five UEFA Champions Leagues, three UEFA Europa League titles and three UEFA Super Cups. (Image: Reuters) 5/11 7. Chelsea | Value: $2.06 billion – The Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich-led club has won six League titles, eight FA Cups, five League Cups, four FA Community Shields along with a UEFA Champions League title, two UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup, one UEFA Europe League and a UEFA Super Cup. (Image: Reuters) 6/11 6. Arsenal | Value: $2.24 billion – ‘The Gunners’ have won 13 League titles, a record 13 FA Cups, two League Cups, the League Centenary Trophy, 15 FA Community Shields and one UEFA Cup Winners' Cup. Between 2003 and 2004, the team set an English record for the longest top-flight unbeaten league run of 49 games. (Image: Reuters) 7/11 5. Manchester City | Value: $2.47 billion – The club, often simple called ‘City’ have won five League titles, five FA Cups, five FA Community Shields and a UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup. (Image: Reuters) 8/11 4. Bayern Munich | Value: $3.06 billion – The Bavarian club is the most successful club in German football with a record 28 German football championship and 18 national cups. The club has also won a UEFA Europa League titles, one UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup and one UEFA Super Cup. (Image: Reuters) 9/11 3. FC Barcelona | Value: $4.06 billion – The Catalan club from Spain has won 25 La Liga titles, 30 Copa del Rey, 13 Supercopa de Espana at domestic level and five UEFA Champions League TITLES, four UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup and five UEFA Super Cup. (Image: Reuters) 10/11 2. Real Madrid | Value: $4.09 billion – The Madrid, Spain based side has won a record 33 La Liga titles, 10 Supercopa de Espana in domestic football and a record 13 European Cup/UEFA Champions League titles, two UEFA Europa League titles and four UEFA Super Cups. (Image: Reuters) 11/11 1. Manchester United | Value: $4.12 billion - Nicknamed "the Red Devils", the club is the most successful club in English football with a record 20 League titles, 12 FA Cups, 5 League Cups, a record 21 FA Community Shields and three UEFA Champions League titles. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Aug 27, 2018 07:53 am