English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    World U20 Athletics Championship: Triple jumper Selva P Thirumaran clinches silver

    Indian athletes have picked up three medals at the tournament so far.

    PTI
    August 06, 2022 / 11:18 AM IST
    Selva P Thirumaran. Picture courtesy: World Atheltics

    Selva P Thirumaran. Picture courtesy: World Atheltics

    Indian triple jumper Selva P Thirumaran improved his personal best to clinch the silver medal at the World U20 Athletics Championship. The 17-year-old managed a distance of 16.15m to finish two centimetres ahead of Estonia's Viktor Morozov.

    The gold went to Jamaican Jaydon Hibbert who broke the Championship Record with his 17.27m effort. Thirumaran's silver-winning jump came in his second attempt.

    The Indian women's team qualified for the 4x400m relay finals. The quartet of Summy, Priya Habbathanahalli Mohan, Rajitha Kunja and Rupal clocked 3:34.18 to finish second in heat 3 and fourth fastest overall.

    Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was the first Indian to win a gold in the championships in 2016 in Poland. Indian athletes have picked up three medals at the tournament, which was earlier known as World Junior Championships, so far, including two silver and a bronze.

    In the last edition in Nairobi in 2021, India had won three medals — 2 silver, 1 bronze.
    PTI
    Tags: #Selva P Thirumaran #silver medal #triple jumper #World U20 athletics championship
    first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:18 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.