World No.1 badminton player Kento Momota tests positive for COVID-19, will not participate in Thailand Open

Image Source: Japan Times

The world's number one badminton player, Japan's Kento Momota, will not be participating in the Thailand Open after testing positive for COVID-19.

Joining Momota will be all of Japan's players who are required to stay away from all scheduled games in Thailand.

"Momota has tested positive for the coronavirus, and the association has decided not to send any players, including Momota, to Thailand," an association official told AFP.

While none of the other 22 players tested positive, the association chose to withdraw from the competition.

After a year-long sabbatical from surviving a car-crash, that left him with serious injuries, the Thailand Open was supposed to serve as a comeback for the Japanese badminton player.

Japan's National broadcaster NHK confirmed the news that Momota had in fact tested positive at Narita airport shortly before Japan team's departure for Thailand.

The rescheduled Thailand Open is one of three tournaments taking place in Thailand this month.

This comes after the disruptions to the badminton world tour which was scheduled last year.

-- With inputs from AFP