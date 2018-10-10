World Mental Health Day: A look at sports personalities who spoke out

Ian Thrope| Sport: Swimming | Ian Thrope is another swimming legend who has been afflicted by depression. The 5x time Olympic Gold Medalist has confessed of suffering from depression and said “It’s like a weight is pressing down on you. There are days when you just can’t get out of bed. You cannot face the world. You tell yourself simple things like Just get to the kitchen and get a glass of water.But not being able to do something so basic is frightening." (Image: Reuters)