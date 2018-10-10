World Mental Health Day: A look at sports personalities who spoke out

October 10 is observed as World Mental Health Day. We look at sports personalities who had to deal with mental illness. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Serena Williams | Sport: Tennis | Tennis legend Serena Williams has also been affected by depression. In an interview with USA Today discussed her off-court battle with depression. "I was definitely depressed. I cried all the time. I was miserable to be around " said the 23-time Grand Slam champion. (Image: Reuters) 2/8 Mike Tyson | Sport: Pro-Boxing | Boxing legend Mike Tyson was undisputed world heavyweight champion at 20 and faced consequences for rape. He was popular as the Baddest Man on the Planet. In an interview to The Telegraph Tyson has gone on record saying "I have self-loathing now. I am trying to stop it. I’ve had self-loathing my entire life. I’m always gonna be depressed. I’m gonna be that sad guy for the rest of my life,". (Image: Reuters) 3/8 Michael Phelps | Sport: Swimming | Michael Phelps is the most decorated Olympian of all time with 28 total medals, 23 of which are gold. Confessing about suffering from depression the swimming legend has said “I remember sitting in my room for four or five days not wanting to be alive, not talking to anybody. That was a struggle for me … I reached that point where I finally realized I couldn’t do it alone.” (Image: Reuters) 4/8 Ian Thrope| Sport: Swimming | Ian Thrope is another swimming legend who has been afflicted by depression. The 5x time Olympic Gold Medalist has confessed of suffering from depression and said “It’s like a weight is pressing down on you. There are days when you just can’t get out of bed. You cannot face the world. You tell yourself simple things like Just get to the kitchen and get a glass of water.But not being able to do something so basic is frightening." (Image: Reuters) 5/8 Tiger Woods| Sport: Golf | Tiger Woods is one of the most successful golfers of all time, and one of the most popular athletes of the 21st century. Woods was once diagnosed with acute anxiety. (Image: Reuters) 6/8 Danny Rose | Sport: Football | Danny Rose has represented England football team at the international level. He also plays for premier league club Tottenham Hotspur. The 27-year-old has said: ‘It’s no secret that I’ve been through a testing time at Tottenham this season, which led to me seeing a psychologist, and I was diagnosed with depression, which nobody knows about, and I had to get away from Tottenham.’ He described taking medication for a while during a ‘hard’ period. (Image: Reuters) 7/8 Andrew Flintoff | Former English cricketer Andrew Flintoff is hailed as one of the best all-rounders in world cricket for much of his career. The cricketer was hero of England's Ashes win in 2005. Flintoff has struggled with depression, particularly following his first retirement in 2009, and told the press of his struggles in 2015, although his heavy drinking was already widely known. (Image: Reuters) 8/8 Jonathan Trott | Sport: Cricket | The South African-born England cricketer is perhaps one of the most talked-about cases of cricketers suffering from mental illness. The first major instance of Trott's battle against mental illness surfaced after he pulled out of the 2013-14 edition of the Ashes after the first Test at Brisbane, citing stress-related illness. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Oct 10, 2018 04:22 pm