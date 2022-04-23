English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    World Cup: India men's compound archery team bag gold

    Trailing by three points, the Indians showed amazing resilience to drill in a perfect end of 60/60 with two Xs to win the third set 60-58, and curtail the deficit by one point (173-174). There was no stopping the Indian trio thereafter as they shot a 59 in the fourth end, with the under-pressure Frenchmen managing 57 to go down by one point.

    PTI
    April 23, 2022 / 04:06 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Indian men's compound archery team of Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan, and Aman Saini downed France by one point in a thrilling final to win the gold medal at the World Cup Stage 1 here on Saturday. India, however, lost out on a second medal after compound mixed pair of Verma and Muskan Kirar went down 156-157 to Croatia in the bronze medal playoff.

    In the compound men's team final, the Indian trio started off with a one-point deficit, losing the first end 56-57 to their French rivals of Jean Philippe Boulch, Quentin Baraer, and Adrien Gontier. India slowly improved on their first-end score by one point but the French team had a near perfect set of 59/60 comprising three four 10s, including arrows closer to the centre (X) to extend their lead (113-116).

    Trailing by three points, the Indians showed amazing resilience to drill in a perfect end of 60/60 with two Xs to win the third set 60-58, and curtail the deficit by one point (173-174). There was no stopping the Indian trio thereafter as they shot a 59 in the fourth end, with the under-pressure Frenchmen managing 57 to go down by one point.

    On Sunday, India's recurve mixed team pair of Tarundeep Rai and Ridhi Phor will be vying for a second gold after having defeated Spain in the semi-final 5-3.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #archery #team India #World Cup
    first published: Apr 23, 2022 04:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.