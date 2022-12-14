'World Cup for Fanball...': Anand Mahindra shares video of India's football craze

Anand Mahindra regularly tweets to his 10.1 million strong Twitter family.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has shared a video of Argentina and Brazil football fans celebrating pointing out that the mania was interestingly in India.

“Fans of Argentina are celebrating. (Brazilian fans in the crowd too,but obviously they’re not too happy) The interesting thing is that these fans are in India. We may not have shown our merit in Football yet, but if there was a World Cup for ‘Fanball’ we would be in the running…” the Chairman of the Mahindra group tweeted adding that Brazil – that got knocked out of the FIFA World Cup – also had fans in the crowd but they were not “too happy”.

He also said that India may not have fared too well in football so far but when it comes to be being a massive fan of the sport, we are surely in the running.

The 57-second video shows fans of Brazil, Argentina and other football teams as well out on the streets celebrating the phenomenon that is the World Cup. Youngsters wearing Argentina, Lionel Messi jerseys were also spotted in the clip.

Aerial shots of hundreds reveling on streets get featured in the clip that has a Punjabi football song as the track. The video seems to have clips from several parts of the country when the football mania has taken over.



— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 14, 2022

The video already has 1.8 lakh views and thousands of the likes.

Mahindra, who appears to be huge fan of the sport, regularly tweets on games to his 10.1 million Twitter family. On Tuesday, he invited people to post their messages for England captain Harry Kane and promised a miniature Mahindra vehicle for the user with the best entry.

Kane on Saturday missed a late chance to equalise with a penalty as France beat England 2-1 in a tense FIFA World Cup quarter-final match on Saturday.